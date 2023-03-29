Penn Badgley wins hearts by wishing ‘Happy fasting this Ramadan fam’

Netflix TV series “You” star Penn Badgley responded to a Muslim fan’s funny meme about him, where he could be seen posing for a shoot, with his hands held up in a way, it seems that he is praying by lifting hands up.

A Twitter user used that photo as a meme template and produced a hilarious meme stating, “I thought man converted to Islam for a second. Happy Ramadan brother @PennBadgley.”

The pictures used for the meme were from Maison Valentino’s shoot. “You” star was seen holding handbags matching his attire, and posing in numerous ways for the camera.

Penn penned the user’s tweet and said, “One of my favorite takes. (You’re not too far off, I just finished fasting as a Bahá’í for our month of ’Alá) Happy Fasting this Ramadan fam.”

He being optimist wished his Muslim fans, happy fasting this Ramadan fam, taking it on a lighter note, he also in a funny way said that yes he just finished fasting.

Fans went crazy and started posting memes in reply to his tweet, they edited his pictures from the season and pasted Namaz caps on his head. While many congratulated him for converting to Islam. They also praised him for wishing them “Happy Ramadan.”