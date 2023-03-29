Man calls Rescue 1122, gets to hospital to charge mobile phone

In a bizarre incident that has left many scratching their heads, a man called the Rescue 1122 emergency service requesting to be taken to the hospital - not because of any medical emergency, but so that he could charge his mobile phone.

A video making rounds on social media shows a man who apparently lived in an area that has been experiencing frequent power outages. With no electricity at his home, he was unable to charge his mobile phone, which had run out of battery.

When questioned about the reason for his call, the man - who was speaking in the Saraiki language - stated that the biggest emergency he was facing at the moment was the fact that his mobile phone’s battery had completely drained.

Frustrated and desperate, he dialed the emergency number and requested to be taken to the hospital.

Responding to the call, Rescue 1122 dispatched an ambulance to the man’s location and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival, the man explained his situation to the hospital staff and requested to be allowed to charge his phone. The staff, initially taken aback by the request, eventually complied and provided him with a charging port.

The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with many criticizing the man for misusing the emergency service and wasting the resources of the hospital. Others have pointed out that the man’s actions were a symptom of the larger issue of frequent power outages in the city, which have become a major inconvenience for residents.