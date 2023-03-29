‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh likely to ‘surrender’ at historic Golden Temple

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh spoke on media reports stating Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh likely to surrender at Golden Temple and law and order situation in the city.

Amritpal Singh, who has been evading arrest for more than 10 days, has returned to Punjab and plans to surrender, NDTV reported quoting Indian Punjab police.

Amritpal Singh, who supports a call for a separate homeland for Sikhs and is wanted for an armed raid on a police station last month, was said to be travelling to Amritsar through the villages of Hoshiarpur when the Punjab Police was tipped off about his presence in the area, sources said.

On Tuesday night, the police launched a massive door-to-door search operation in Hoshiarpur and neighbouring villages to catch him and his associates, who are accused in several criminal cases.

However, Amritpal Singh appeared to have escaped, ditching an Innova car at a gurdwara in the Maraiyan village of Hoshiarpur and fleeing into the fields. The police later recovered the car.

A cordon and search operation was launched in and around the village, while checkposts and barricades were raised on the roads to catch the suspects.

Sources said that Amritpal Singh was planning to give an interview to an international news agency before surrendering, but changed his mind after realising that he had no chance of escaping.

The Punjab Police have been under immense pressure to arrest him and his supporters after they revived memories of the 1980s Punjab insurgency, in which thousands died.

Amritsar Police Commissioner on Amritpal ‘surrender’ news

Amritpal Singh remains untraceable since a police crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit on March 18, about three weeks after he and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

The preacher escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

On Tuesday, a new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media, showing the self-styled preacher without a turban and wearing a mask.

The undated CCTV footage, said to be from a market in Delhi, showed the fugitive walking down a street wearing dark glasses. Behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag.

In first a video after police action Waris Punjab De chief #AmritpalSingh asking to call Sarbat Khalsa on the occasion of Baisakhi and also talking about arrest of his aides and later their detention in Assam jail.