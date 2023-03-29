TV presenter, comedian Paul O’Grady dies aged 67

Paul O’Grady, the beloved TV presenter and comedian known for his drag act persona Lily Savage has passed away. He was 67.

Paul died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, said family in a statement.

He is best known for presenting TV shows including Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.

He spent 14 years on BBC radio before stepping away from the job in 2022.

The comedian had recently been on tour playing Miss Hannigan in the hit musical ‘Annie’.

O’Grady rose to fame in the 1990s on the British comedy circuit playing the character Lily Savage, going on to present BBC One game show Blankety Blank and other light entertainment programmes.

Later in his career, he hosted several chat shows, and also brought his love of dogs to the screen.

He also starred in the Paul O’Grady Show, shot documentaries about animals.

The late TV presenter was known for his work with animal shelters and charity.

The legend has also appeared in stage productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.