IMF asks govt to provide ‘comprehensive’ plan for petrol subsidy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sought a complete subsidy plan from the government which had announced slashing petrol price for low-income motorists.

According to the sources, the global lender has rejected the initial proposal of Rs50 per liter under targeted subsidy for motorists having vehicles less than 800cc.

The IMF has asked the government to prepare a revised plan.

Notably, the government had backed off from the planned subsidy right after the IMF’s reaction to the announcement that it was not taken in the loop.

Read more: ‘IMF not taken in loop on planned petrol subsidy’

The IMF representative in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz remarked that Pakistan’s incumbent government was not consulted before the major decision regarding the petrol subsidy.

She said there will be a discussion with Pakistan on the total cost, targets, and fraud prevention in the subsidized petrol scheme.

However, Musadik Malik had asserted that the IMF believed that the government is subsidizing petrol, while their relief program is not a subsidy.

Under the relief program, small vehicles would have to receive 5 liters of cheap petrol per day.

There are 214,0000 small vehicles that consume 460 million liters of petrol per month. However, it is proposed to give a monthly relief of 30 liters of petrol to small vehicles, as explained by Malik.

In addition, motorcyclists will receive 100% relief, and after 15 days, there will be a difference of Rs100 per liter between the rich and the poor.

The minister added that there were three options under consideration for providing relief, which includes payment through password or card, or through the BISP.