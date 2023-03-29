Pakistani Rupee slides further, closes at Rs283.92 against US dollar in interbank

The rupee’s value plunged again on Wednesday with the local currency closing at a record low of Rs283.92 per dollar in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The local currency has depreciated by 37 paisa against the American dollar in interbank session as the currency settled the trade at Rs283.92 per USD compared to Tuesday closing of Rs283.55 per USD.

Pakistani Rupee traded in a band of 90 paisa with an intraday high bid of 284 and low offer of 283.40.

Read Also: Dollar gains 38 paisas in interbank market on first day of week

In the open market, PKR was traded at 283/286 per USD.