Hassaan Niazi remains in Karachi police custody despite release order

Hassaan Niazi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s nephew, was not released from Karachi police custody despite a bail order by the local court of Karachi.

The Karachi police produced Hassaan Niazi before the judicial magistrate in strict security seeking two weeks of physical remand of him.

While the PTI leader’s counsel urged the court that the case was false and baseless, and was made only on the basis of political revenge.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the police request and passed a release order to the PTI leader against the surety bond of Rs50,000.

However, he was not released and was still in Karachi police custody.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Farooq Rind stated he will not be released and will be taken back to jail. This is because the case is currently under hearing in Lahore and a decision regarding his release will be made following the verdict of the Lahore court.

If the decision of the Lahore court would not today, Hasan Niazi will be handed over to the Lahore police. It is important to note that the Karachi police had transit remand of Hassaan Niazi until today.

The Karachi police brought Hassaan Niazi to Karachi from Lahore on Monday evening following the Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted transit remand in a case of inciting people to revolt against national institutions and attempting to provoke disharmony in a video on social media.