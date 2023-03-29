Apple’s iOS 16.4 rocks with significant upgrades including 21 new emoji

Apple released iOS 16.4, a minor update to its mobile operating system, introducing the ability to receive notifications from web apps in Safari, with a badge count on the home screen and configurability with Focus mode.

One of the most notable additions is Voice Isolation, which provides improved ambient noise reduction for cellular calls. There are also 21 new emoji symbols, including hand gestures, a pink heart, a jellyfish, and a Wi-Fi symbol.

Apple Books in iOS 16.4 has reintroduced the page turn animation which was previously removed in iOS 16. Photos have gained a feature that can identify and remove duplicate photos and videos across iCloud Share Photo Libraries. iOS 16.4 also has built-in support for Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller, as well as improved crash detection on the iPhone 14 series.

Key features in points

• 21 new emoji, including animals, hand gestures, and objects, have been added to the emoji keyboard

• Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen have been implemented

• Voice Isolation for cellular calls has been introduced to prioritize your voice and block out surrounding noise

• The Duplicates album in Photos has been expanded to detect duplicate photos and videos in iCloud Shared Photo Libraries

• VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app has been added

• An accessibility setting has been put in place to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

• A fix has been introduced to address issues where Ask to Buy requests from children may not appear on the parent’s device

• Matter-compatible thermostats that become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home have been addressed

• Optimizations to crash Detection have been made on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model

How to download iOS 16.4

Always backup the iPhone to iCloud or a computer via Finder/iTunes before going through any software update on your devices.