Judge threat case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday quashing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s request to restore bailable warrants in Judge Zeba Chaudhry threat case issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman heard the case, announced the reserved verdict, and ordered the authorities concerned to produce the PTI chief before the court on April 18.

Earlier in the day, Imran’s lawyer requested a district and sessions court to restore his bailable warrant and argued that the life of the deposed premier was in danger. He had escaped an attempt on his life. The Islamabad High Court has already restored his bailable warrant in other cases, added the lawyer.

The judge remarked that the prosecution has not yet appeared before him and adjourned the hearing till 11 am today.