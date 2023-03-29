Karachi nurse robs patient after administering ‘anesthesia’

In a shocking incident, a staff nurse in the Civil Hospital in Karachi has been arrested for robbing a patient by administering an anesthetic injection — which causes temporary loss of sensation or awareness.

As per details, the accused had injected anesthesia into a patient in the cardio-ward and then proceeded to steal from her on March 17.

The victim, a woman, later reported the incident to the civil hospital administration, which launched an investigation immediately.

Read also: Pepsi unveils revamped logo after 15 years

The hospital administration, along with the security personnel, took swift action and apprehended the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

A case was also registered on the complaint of the victim, and the healthcare worker, subsequently, was slammed by police for ‘abhorrent’ act against a sick patient.

Read also: Incredible: Young girl uses AI to diagnose eye diseases with an iPhone

Upon her arrest, anesthetic injections and mobile phones were recovered from the staff nurse’s bag, indicating that she had been involved in stealing from different wards.

Reportedly, the accused had disguised herself in a lab coat, making it difficult for anyone to suspect her intentions.