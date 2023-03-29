LHC extends stay order against ECP notification to de-notify Punjab PTI lawmakers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended a stay order against a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) de-notifying National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab.

The order was passed by Justice Shahid Karim who heard a petition filed by former lawmakers of PTI.

Read here: LHC suspends ECP notification to de-notify 70 PTI lawmakers

During the proceeding, the government counsel told the court that the ECP submitted its answer while they need time to submit a reply by the speaker.

Justice Karim ordered to extend the stay order against ECP’s notification until further notice.

Read also: LHC suspends NA speaker’s notice of accepting resignations of 43 PTI lawmakers

In the petitions, the former lawmakers maintained the NA speaker accepted their resignations without giving them a chance to express their viewpoints. The assembly members withdrew their resignations before they were officially approved.

The Supreme Court’s rules were not followed when the resignations were approved, it added. The court should declare null and void the move to accept the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly.