Pepsi unveils revamped logo after 15 years

Pepsi, one of the world’s leading beverage brands, has unveiled a new logo for the first time in 15 years, a step both backwards and forwards.

Revealed yesterday, the new version is a modern take on the classic Pepsi logo that features a circular shape with a vibrant red, white, and blue color palette. The new design positioned the word “Pepsi” in bold, capital letters, which the company says will reflect the “boldness and energy”.

Additionally, the figure includes more electric blue and increased prominence of black to highlight the Pepsi ‘Zero Sugar’ variety.

The revamped design will be rolled out in North America this fall and the rest of the world in 2024.

The new logo was revealed in a statement from PepsiCo, the parent company of Pepsi, on Monday.

“A lot of people don’t even notice the black is there,” Todd Kaplan, CMO of Pepsi, said in a press release. “It’s an intentional colour we added in with Zero Sugar, which will be the lead brand we use marketing. It can act as a master brand statement.”

The statement added that the standard Pepsi will now contain 57% less sugar as the company has been “working to reformulate this product so that it has less sugar but still maintains the great taste people expect”.

The new design, company’s first rebranding exercise since 2008, will be featured across digital and physical properties of the brand—including packaging, fountain and cooling equipment, fleet, fashion and dining.

The new visual identity has been unveiled to coincide with Pepsi’s 125th anniversary celebration in August.

Notably, the design bears a striking resemblance to the brand’s 1987 to 1997 logo and there have been minor updates over the years— with the brand name in the center of its iconic circle, a white and red sphere.

This is the twelfth change to the Pepsi logo since 1898 and the first since 2008.