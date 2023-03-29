China offers collaboration with Pakistan to enhance quality of CPEC projects

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said China is ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and inject impetus into sustainable socio-economic development.

At the regular briefing in Beijing, spox said CPEC had been making steady progress with fruitful outcomes in energy cooperation, providing a positive contribution to improving the energy structure and energy security in Pakistan.

The spokesperson appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on the Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project, in which he said the project will turn the region of sand dunes into a source of power.

Mao Ning said the project would transmit electricity across Pakistan and serve the interests of the local economy and people’s livelihoods.