Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

China offers collaboration with Pakistan to enhance quality of CPEC projects

Foreign ministry spox believes CPEC making steady progress with fruitful outcomes
Samaa Web Desk Mar 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Online</p>

Photo: Online

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said China is ready to work with Pakistan to promote the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and inject impetus into sustainable socio-economic development.

At the regular briefing in Beijing, spox said CPEC had been making steady progress with fruitful outcomes in energy cooperation, providing a positive contribution to improving the energy structure and energy security in Pakistan. 

The spokesperson appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on the Thar Coal Block-I Coal Electricity Integration project, in which he said the project will turn the region of sand dunes into a source of power.

Mao Ning said the project would transmit electricity across Pakistan and serve the interests of the local economy and people’s livelihoods.  

Pakistan

Pakistanis

cpec

prime minister shehbaz sharif

Pakistan China bilateral political consultations

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div