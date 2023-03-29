Punjab, KP elections: PM summons Attorney General

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, who left the Supreme Court (SC) and headed to the PM’s House.

As per details, the purpose of the meeting is for the Attorney General to receive instructions from the Prime Minister regarding the ongoing case of general elections in Punjab and KP.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Mansoor Usman Awan as the new attorney general of Pakistan after accepting the resignation of Shehzad Ata Elahi, who resigned citing “personal reasons”.

Awan has been appointed as the AGP under Article 100 of the Constitution on the advice of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Mansoor Awan formally assumed the charge of his office yesterday.

While talking to media in Islamabad, the new Attorney General stated that he would be attending the court hearing for the election case today (March 28).

When asked about the possibility of objecting to the bench, the newly appointed AGP stated that they will decide on the course of action ‘once the hearing begins’.

However, when asked about the current division in the judiciary, he refrained from commenting to the media.