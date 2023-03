Fresh spell of downpours to lash most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that a westerly wave is likely to bring rains, wind, and thunderstorms across Pakistan, especially in upper and central regions, from March 28 to 31.

The Met Office has warned of hailstorms and even isolated “snowfall over the high mountains” along with rain and thunderstorms.

According to the weather advisory, Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Ketch from March 28th to 31st, 2023 while in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, & Karachi on March 29 and March 30.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the high mountains) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur and Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from March 28 (Evening/night) March 31 with occasional gaps,” it added.

Under the influence of this weather system, another westerly wave is expected to enter the western & upper parts of the country on 01st April & likely to persist over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan till April 4.