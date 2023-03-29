Cataclysmic floods pose threat of acute water shortage in coming months

As the Kharif season dawns, the country is facing a stark contrast to what it experienced in the recent past, while unprecedented floods submerged large areas across Sindh and southern Punjab, a massive water shortage of 27-35 percent is expected to hit the country in the upcoming Kharif season.

The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) may have to invoke a contentious three-tier water management system to allocate shares of water among provinces, due to increasing water scarcity - a development that could lead to discord between the two major coalition partners, the PML-N in Punjab and the PPP in Sindh.

Sources privy to the matter have revealed a major divide between the two stakeholders, Sindh and Punjab, on the issue of water conveyance losses — the amount of water lost to theft, leakage, evaporation, absorption by soil or canals, and which is thus rendered unavailable to farmlands.

Punjab maintains that the system losses or conveyance losses were approximately 7-8 percent, owing to the massive quantities of water that were absorbed by the farmlands during the Rabi season, which has recently concluded, while Sindh believes that system losses were between 35-40 percent, particularly in the areas between Chashma and Kotri barrages.

The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) convened its advisory committee on Thursday (March 30) to examine water availability estimates made by Irsa’s technical committee and other stakeholders.

The committee will be chaired by Irsa Chairman and will include representatives from Punjab, Sindh, and Wapda, along with provincial irrigation secretaries and technical experts of Wapda, provinces, and Met Office.

The meeting held on March 24 could not finalize the estimates of overall water availability for Kharif 2023 due to a wide gap between the federating units on the issue of system losses.

The estimates of water availability for Kharif 2023 are based on carryover storage in reservoirs, anticipated rain patterns and resultant river flows, and estimated conveyance losses.

The Sindh government is expected to demand water distribution under para-2 of the 1991 water apportionment accord. However, Irsa will continue with the three-tier formula for water distribution among the provinces to absorb water shortages in the ongoing Kharif season.

The three-tier formula is a combination of para 2, para 14(a), and historical uses of 1977-82. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are exempt from the application of shortage that is then shared by Sindh and Punjab. Sindh, however, faces a larger shortage due to the three-tier formula.