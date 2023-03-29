Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4AM | SAMAA TV | 29th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4AM | SAMAA TV | 29th March 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 4AM | SAMAA TV | 29th March 2023 Recommended Bill on right to appeal against suo motu notice tabled in NA Cancer-causing compounds found in everyday food: EU agency Meatball from extinct mammoth unveiled by food tech firm Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Major Pakistani airport shut down for two months - Find out why! WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023