China has made a fascinating discovery on the lunar surface that could offer an abundance of water for future space missions.

Using soil samples retrieved from the Chang’e-5 mission, scientists have identified water trapped inside glass spherules on the moon.

These strange glass beads, also called impact glasses or microtektites, form when meteorites collide with the moon’s surface at high speeds, resulting in molten silicate minerals that fuse together to create tiny glass beads.

Researchers believe that these beads could be so abundant on the moon’s surface that they could potentially store up to 330 billion tons of water.

The oxygen-rich lunar soil allows for the oxygen in the beads to react with ionized hydrogen atoms from solar wind, creating water that is absorbed into the silicate capsules.

As some of these beads become buried beneath lunar dust particles, the water inside is trapped underground.

However, at the right temperatures, some of these beads release the water into the moon’s atmosphere and surface, creating a slowly replenishing water source for future moon missions.

The significance of this discovery lies in the fact that these glass spherules could provide an ideal source of water, hydrogen, and oxygen for future space missions, including moon bases constructed by NASA and the China National Space Administration (CNSA). The CSNSA aims to complete its moon base project by 2029.

To extract the water from the impact glass beads, scientists would collect them, boil them in an oven, and cool the released water vapor, resulting in liquid water that can be stored for future use.

Additionally, the abundance of these beads in lunar soil means that they are globally distributed, making them a potential source of water for space missions all over the moon.

The Chang’e-5 mission is just one of several missions that China has launched to explore the moon’s surface and lay the groundwork for future human landings.

With the discovery of these glass spherules and the water they contain, the potential for future space exploration and colonization becomes even more promising.