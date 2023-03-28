Incredible: Young girl uses AI to diagnose eye diseases with an iPhone

Leena Rafeeq, an 11-year-old girl who resides in Dubai, has captured the global spotlight by developing an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) application, capable of diagnosing eye diseases using an iPhone.

In a LinkedIn post shared by her parents, the young app developer revealed that she self-taught herself how to code and created the Ogler Eyescan application at the age of 10.

The Ogler Eyescan app is powered by robust computer vision and machine learning algorithms, which utilize a unique scanning procedure to identify various eye ailments and disorders.

Also read: WhatsApp Windows app, more improved and familiar

It locates the eyes within the frame range, and evaluates several characteristics, such as light and color intensity, distance, and look-up points, to detect any light burst issues.

Rafeeq mentioned in the post that the app employs trained models to identify potential eye diseases or conditions, such as Melanoma, Pterygium, Arcus, and Cataracts, once the scan quality is validated.

She further stated that the app was created using SwiftUI, without utilizing any third-party libraries or packages, and took her six months to develop.

This remarkable achievement by someone so young exemplifies how technology can be utilized for the greater good and to enhance people’s lives.