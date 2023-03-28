Over 42,000 Hajj applications received so far for official scheme

A total of 42,347 Hajj applications have been received so far under the official Hajj scheme, while more than 3000 pilgrims have obtained confirmed tickets under the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 42,802 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj under the official Hajj scheme, while 3,282 pilgrims got confirmed Hajj tickets by depositing money in foreign currency under the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme.

The receipt of Hajj applications will continue until March 31. The draw for the regular scheme is likely to be held on April 5.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has ruled out the possibility of last date extension for Hajj applications.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt urged the aspirant pilgrims to submit their Hajj applications and dues in time.