Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global » Americas

8,000 steps once or twice a week cuts mortality risk: study

Researchers use daily step counts from 3,100 participants in 2005 and 2006, examine their mortality data 10 years later
AFP Mar 28, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Walking 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week may reduce the risk of an early death, according to a new study © CARL COURT / GETTY IMAGES/AFP</p>

Walking 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week may reduce the risk of an early death, according to a new study © CARL COURT / GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Walking 8,000 steps – about four miles (6.4 kilometers) – one or two days a week may significantly reduce the risk of an early death, according to a study released on Tuesday.

While regular exercise is known to lower mortality risk, the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open looked at the health benefits of walking intensively only a few days a week.

For the study, the researchers from Kyoto University and the University of California, Los Angeles analyzed data from 3,100 American adults.

They found that those who walked 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week were 14.9% less likely to die over a 10-year period than those who never reached that mark.

For those who walked 8,000 steps or more three to seven days a week, the mortality risk was even lower – 16.5%.

The health benefits of walking 8,000 steps or more one or two days a week appeared higher for participants aged 65 years and older.

“The number of days per week taking 8,000 steps or more was associated with a lower risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality,” the researchers said.

“These findings suggest that individuals may receive substantial health benefits by walking just a couple of days a week.”

For the study, the researchers used daily step counts from the 3,100 participants in 2005 and 2006 and examined their mortality data 10 years later.

Among the participants, 632 took 8,000 steps or more zero days a week, 532 took 8,000 steps or more one to two days a week and 1,937 took 8,000 or more steps three to seven days a week.

The average American walks 3,000-4,000 steps a day, according to the Mayo Clinic, which says walking for regular activity can reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression.

exercise

walk

USA

health

mortality rate

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div