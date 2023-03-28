Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed get UAE’s Golden visa

Pakistan Cricket Team’s all-rounders Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed received United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) golden visa on Tuesday.

Both players showed their delight and thanked the Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs of Dubai.

Iftikhar Ahmed tweeted the image and wrote that now he can call UAE his second home.

Shadab Khan also said that he spends most of his time in UAE and was honoured to receive the golden visa.

Former captain Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza were among the first sports personalities of sub-continent to get the golden visa of Dubai last year.