NA resolution demands simultaneous polls in all assemblies

The National Assembly adopted a resolution with a maority vote to hold elections to all the assemblies at the same time.

The resolution was tabled by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a meeting of the National Assembly held under the chairmanship of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday.

According to the resolution, the House rejects the judiciary’s interference in political matters, and expects the Supreme Court to refrain from interfering in political matters.

The House also demands that elections to all assemblies be held simultaneously. Constitutional and collective wisdom matters should be heard by a full court of the Supreme Court, it added.

The resolution also says that in the case of the provincial elections, the House supports the 4-3 decision, and the House demands the judiciary not interfere in the matters of the election commission.

The resolution says the election commission is bound to conduct transparent elections under the Constitution, and that there should be no interference in the constitutional powers of the commission.

The Election Commission of Pakistan should be allowed to conduct elections as per its discretion.

According to the resolution, political stability is necessary for economic stability in the country. Elections to all assemblies in the country should be held simultaneously under neutral caretaker governments, which can lead to real political stability.

The National Assembly passed the resolution with a majority, after which Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned the hearing till 11am tomorrow.