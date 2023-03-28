Disappointed for never getting any chance in PSL: Imran Nazir

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former cricketer Imran Nazir revealed that he was poisoned during his career, his weakened his joints and he went through very tough time.

The master blaster batter was talking to Youtuber Nadir Ali in the podcast, as he said that somebody had poisoned him and he was disappointed that many fellow cricketers did not bother to contact him.

He praised former captain Shahid Afridi for supporting him throughout, who helped him in the last treatment as well.

Imran Nazir added that all of his savings were spent on his treatment, but then Shahid Afridi spent Rs 5 million on him.

On the other hand he said that Shoaib Malik is still his dear friend but he was disappointed when he did not contact Imran Nazir during the difficult days.

The opening batter said that he was also expecting some support in the field of cricket on his comeback but many people disappointed him then as well.

Imran Nazir talked about India not coming to Pakistan as well, and added that they are afraid of public pressure and losing to Pakistan.

He said that Indians should show sportsman spirit and come to Pakistan, like all other big teams, who are sending full strength squads to Pakistan.

The aggressive batter who helped Pakistan reach the 2007 T20 World Cup, also revealed that he does not get enough time to watch cricket these days as he is busy with his business.