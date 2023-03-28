Why Hareem Shah appeals Sindh IGP for action against a policeman?

TikTok sensation Hareem Shah in a video recorded message appealed the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) Karachi-range to take action against a cop posted in the Sindh Police’s Special Branch for issuing allegedly fake Investigation Reports (IRs).

In a video message, uploaded on TikTok, Shah accused a cop namely Ashiq for issuing fake IRs against the provincial police force cops allegedly over non-payment of extortion to him.

Hareem Shah’s video message against a Sindh Police’s cop has surprised millions of her followers and everyone has a question in his mind that why Shah is so much interested in routine affairs of the police force?

In June 2021, Shah announced that she had tied the knot with a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly. After her announcement, lawmakers in the provincial assembly of Sindh and media were intrigued to unearth the identity of the provincial minister whose hand was pictured in the social media post.

Few months after, it was emerged that the man who Shah had married is neither MPA nor he is a minister. Bilal Shah, an apparent husband of Shah, was actually associated with PPP’s headquarter in Karachi, Bilawal House.

When a probe was launched to ascertain that who is Bilal Shah and his association with Bilawal House, it was learnt that Bilal Shah is a Sindh Police cop and he is performing security duty there.

It was also revealed that Bilal Shah was dismissed from service on an IR report issued by the Special Branch. Bilal Shah was recruited in the Sindh Police in October 1, 2021. However, he was dismissed from service on charges of extortion, drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

After receiving information about his criminal activities, the then South SSP Headquarter Irfan Zaman had launched an inquiry against Bilal Shah on September 21, 2021. Bilal Shah was served with three show-cause notices, but he did not submit his reply. Later, he was fired from service in October 2021.