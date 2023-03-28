Videos » Straight Talk Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 28th March 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 28th March 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 28th March 2023 Recommended Bill on right to appeal against suo motu notice tabled in NA Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab Khan on breaking his record Ramazan Cricket event will show Pakistan’s positive image: Governor Punjab Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Major Pakistani airport shut down for two months - Find out why! WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Ravish your wardrobes with GulAhmed’s extravagant Festive Eid Unstitched Collection 2023