Greece claims two ‘Pakistanis’ held planning attacks on Israelis

Police tells AFP they 'dismantled' terrorist network, arrested two foreigners plotting attacks on Israelis in central Athens
AFP Mar 28, 2023
<p>A Greece's flag is seen with in background the smoke of a wildfire approaching Vatera coastal resort on the eastern island of Lesbos on July 23, 2022. Manolis LAGOUTARIS / AFP</p>

A Greece’s flag is seen with in background the smoke of a wildfire approaching Vatera coastal resort on the eastern island of Lesbos on July 23, 2022. Manolis LAGOUTARIS / AFP

The Greek police sources on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two Pakistanis aged 27 and 29, who were allegedly planning attacks on Israelis in central Athens.

Police had earlier told AFP that they “dismantled” a terrorist network and arrested two foreigners.

Greek authorities said on Tuesday they dismantled a “terrorist” network and reported the arrest of two Pakistanis accused of planning to target Israelis in Athens.

“After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory,” the statement said.

Police claimed the network had “already chosen the target of the attack” and were planning how to carry it out.

Greek police sources told AFP that officers had arrested two Pakistanis, aged 27 and 29, of Iranian origin, who were planning attacks on Israelis in central Athens.

