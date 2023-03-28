Ramazan Cricket event will show Pakistan’s positive image: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman showed his delight on the inauguration of Ramazan Cricket event in DHA Lahore, as he said that such events will show the positive image of Pakistan to the world.

The Ramazan cricket event, organised by Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC), will feature some of the top stars of Pakistan cricket, including the skipper, Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Hassan Ali and many others.

Baligh ur Rehman said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) gave great entertainment to the spectators and also gave opportunity to many youngsters.

The governor praised GIC for producing talented cricketers, who also played their part in PSL. He hoped that Ramazan event will also produce new talent.

On the other hand, former wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal said that he also played Ramazan cricket in his initial days and it was need of the hour to introduce such events.

Azam Khan will also be in action in the Ramazan tournament. Kamran Akmal also talked about him and said that Azam Khan has a different style and different fitness level.

He said that every player should work on his fitness, like Azam Khan and Umar Akmal.

Muhammad Amir showed his excitement on Ramazan cricket event getting held in Lahore and he said that such events were held in Karachi earlier.

He said that it was a great opportunity for the youngsters, who would share the dressing room with star cricketers.