Ranveer, Deepika puts full-stop to separation rumors

Indian star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone slammed the ongoing rumors, and shared a heartfelt yet fun-loving moment with each other on an award show.

A video of the couple was making rounds on social media quite recently, that concerned the fans that the couple have parted ways, but right after that another video of them expressing love for each other went viral, that shunned all the misconceptions about their relationship in one go.

In the video, the couple can be seen sitting right next to the stunning couple of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, in which Deepika was asked to deliver a dialogue from her first Bollywood debut “Om Shanti Om”, she said, “Agar kisi ko cheez ko sachay dil say chaho to poori kainat usay apsy milany ki koshish mein lg jati hai,” meaning that if someone wishes for something with their whole heart, the whole universe starts putting in effort to unite them.

While the audience starting applauding Deepika’s dialogue, Ranveer jumped in to pitch a flirting response to his wifey’s dialogue, he said, “Mujhse pooch, iski guarantee day sakta hoon main,” by what he meant that if anyone wants a confirmation to his wife’s dialogue, they can ask him as he can guarantee that what she said is absolutely right. He wanted to say that he loved and wished for Deepika with his whole heart, hence the universe united them ultimately. The audience started laughing joyously and cheered for the couple.

Both Deepika and Ranveer seemed to be in a very gleeful and happy mood at the event. Ms Padukone was all dolled up in an exquisite black and gold saree with a neatly tied back hair in a bun, having the most net yet minimal soft makeup look. While Ranveer could be seen in a formal black two piece with a white shirt and a red pocket square. The “Gunday” star had his hair tied back in a ponytail with black shades on his face to complete the look.

The couple tied the knot back in 2018 in Italy.