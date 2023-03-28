Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab Khan on breaking his record

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi congratulated the stand-in skipper Shadab Khan for completing the century of T20 International wickets and breaking his record.

Shahid Afridi held the record with 98 T20 International wickets whereas Shadab Khan broke the record in third T20 International against Afghanistan.

Shahid Afridi tweeted to congratulate Shadab Khan and wished him more success for the future. He also asked to support the youngsters, Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah.

Shadab Khan also showed his delight on holding the record for most T20I wickets for Pakistan and vowed to win more matches for his country in the future.

Interestingly, Shadab Khan had made his debut in March 2017 against West Indies and picked up four wickets and completed century of wickets in the last week of March 2023.