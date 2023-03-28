SC orders high earners to pay ‘super tax’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered taxpayers earning more than Rs150 million to pay 50% super tax.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, took up the case pertaining to super tax.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) took the stand that super tax has been imposed on high income earners by inserting a new section to the Income Tax Ordinance.

The court ordered the taxpayers with an income above Rs150 million to submit the super tax to FBR within 14 days.

The chief justice remarked that the FBR should develop a relationship based on trust and love with the taxpayers.

If the FBR expands its tax net, it will be able to win over the trust of taxpayers, the court observed.