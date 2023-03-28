PBC ‘concerned’ over polarization in Supreme Court

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Tuesday expressed concern over the polarization in the Supreme Court over the suo moto notice.

“But unfortunately recent Suo Moto was taken in political matters which was not required, particularly when the matter was sub-judice before the two different high courts,” a PBC statement reads.

PBC Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha issued a press statement on Tuesday, as the apex body in particular and representative of the legal community in general.

Both the PBC leaders said they had always demanded that superior courts never indulge in political affairs to keep the judiciary impartial to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law in the country.

Sub judice matter and suo motu notice

It is always a practice of the Supreme Court that whenever a matter is sub judice before any high court, the court does not interfere.

But but unfortunately, this practice has been ignored in some matters, particularly in a case of suo motu jurisdiction referred by two judges of the SC in a service matter pertaining to transfer of the Lahore capital police chief, which culminated in a dissenting judgment passed by the apex court and lower the dignity of the judiciary.

The PBC has expressed serious concerns over polarization in the Supreme Court.

“It time and again made an effort to eliminate the impression of polarization and division and requested that criteria should be formed in respect of Suo Moto jurisdiction and a Committee should be constituted for constitution of Benches just to keep harmony in the institution but demand of legal community was not honored and in result thereof the institution of Judiciary is suffering,” the statement reads.

The PBC has great respect for the institution of judiciary and always believes that trust of the public at large should never be shaken at the institution of judiciary, particularly in view of the latest judgment of the SC.

It is a matter of concern that a full court, barring two judges who refused to hear the matter, should hear the matter with regards to interpretation of the Constitution just to save the country and nation from any anarchic situation.

The premium lawyers body also demanded that all political parties avoid character assassination of judges of the superior judiciary, and comment only on a judgment, not on judges, to save the prestige of the apex court.