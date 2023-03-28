Hoor Fawad enters top 10 of ITTF ranking in Under-15 category

Pakistan’s Table Tennis player Hoor Fawad made history as she became first Pakistani paddler to break into the top 10 of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Under-15 ,Mixed Doubles ranking.

Hoor Fawad and her partner from Saudi Arabia, Abdul Rehman won the gold medal in WTT Contender Table Tennis Championship in Iraq earlier this month.

The win helped Hoor Fawad rise to ninth position in the ITTF rankings, with 120 points. They are tied with the Czech pair, who are in eighth place.

Hoor Fawad said she was very happy for her achievement as she became first Pakistani to enter the ranking.

Hoor Fawad also hopes to represent Pakistan in Olympics in the future and her aim is to become Pakistan’s first Table Tennis medallist.

She became Pakistan’s youngest national champion of Table Tennis at the age of 11 and trained with Thailand’s team last year to improve her skills.

