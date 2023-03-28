‘I was tired of Bollywood politics,’ Priyanka opens up about choosing Hollywood

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an interview on “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” said that she left Bollywood because she could not stand the controversies going on in the Indian film industry, people refused to cast her as she had ongoing issues with many.

Priyanka Chopra has been all over the internet ever since she married Nick Jonas and settled abroad. She is one of the award-winning actors who did not only made her name shine in Bollywood but Hollywood as well. She shifted to America after marrying Nick and did many big projects such as, Will I.Am’s “In My City” in 2012, Pitbull’s “Exotic” in 2013, Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” She also did voice over for Disney Animated movie “Planes” in 2013. American TV’s “Quantico” was a big hit for her in 2015. In 2017 she acted in “Baywatch” opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, “A Little Kid Lake” in 2018, and “Isn’t It Romantic” in 2019.

The reason why Priyanka left Bollywood was that she was disappointed in everyone there, she said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

The “Baywatch” star opened up about her childhood life back in India and also shared the story of how she stepped foot into the film industry when was only 13. Priyanka and Nick got married back in 2018 in India, where they followed both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. She keeps her social media updated with the couple’s travel ventures and romantic moments. The star couple welcomed their first kid in 2022. They named her “Malti Marie Chopra Jonas,” they had her through the procedure of surrogacy.