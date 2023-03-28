PTI prepares dossier on ‘rights violations’ by ruling alliance

In a joint press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said they have prepared a dossier on the alleged human rights violations committed by the incumbent government.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said the dossier includes audio and video leaks, the restrictions on media and arrests of activists.

Without sharing any details, Mr Chaudhry also announced to lodge cases against the inspector general of Punjab and Islamabad police at an international level.

Read More: Imran Khan’s ‘84 cases against me’ claim BUSTED

The former information minister alleged that the incumbent rulers will end up putting Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force grey list again.

He claimed the top cops of Punjab and the federal capital would be declared ‘persona non grata’.

Read Also: Political problems must be resolved solely by political means: HRCP

Ms Mazari said the dossier contained alleged human rights violations from April 10, 2022 to March 21, 2023.

She said the PTI has documented the human rights violations as the PTI and its allies were targeted for political revenge. Ms Mazari also said there was an assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan and false FIRs filed.

The PTI leaders claimed Pakistan was already going bankrupt.