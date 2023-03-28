Verdict on polls after answer to why 4-3 verdict was changed to 3-2: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that before deciding on the elections to two provincial assemblies, it will be decided why the Supreme Court verdict of March 1 was changed from a 4-3 to 3-2 in favour of the polls.

Also Read: Punjab, KP polls: CJP Bandial proposes pay cut for sake of elections

Maryam made these comments on the day the Supreme Court was hearing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea against the election commission’s postponement of polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Also Read: PM Shehbaz criticizes judiciary for lenience to Imran Khan

In a tweet after the court adjourned the hearing, Maryam Nawaz said before deciding on the election, it will be decided why the March 1 verdict that told the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections in Punjab in 90 days, was changed from a 4-3 to 3-2 in favor of the polls.

“What were the motives behind it and who was involved?”