‘Waris Punjab De’ supremo Amritpal Singh spotted on ‘New Delhi roads’ (VIDEO)

Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who is on the run from the police for over a week after fleeing from Punjab, has been spotted in CCTV footage in Delhi. NDTV has seen the footage.

Amritpal Singh is seen without his turban in the footage, in an apparent attempt at disguise to evade the police. He wore sunglasses and a denim jacket. His aide Papalpreet Singh also appears in the CCTV clip. Both wore masks to conceal their identities, NDTV reported.

The Delhi CCTV video timestamp shows March 21, three days after the police moved in to arrest him in Punjab on March 18.

Indian media Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh came to Delhi via Kurukshetra in Haryana. The police have not given much details whether he could still be hiding in Delhi or has scooted from the national capital, too.

India’s Himalayan neighbour Nepal has already put Amritpal Singh on its surveillance list as he could attempt a border crossing using a fake passport.

Several CCTV clips showing the two wanted men running from the police and taking shelter at a house have appeared so far in the week since he fled from Punjab. These footage has helped the police form a good picture of how he escaped from the state.

Amritpal Singh heads “Waris Punjab De”, a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu. The charges against him include using young people to take up arms and commit acts of violence with his private militia, the Anandpur Khalsa Fauj, or AKF.

Yesterday, a photo of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh having an energy drink appeared on social media. Officials said it was taken a day after the police operation to catch him began, according to news agency PTI.