Govt to legislate on right to appeal against suo motu notice

The government has decided to undertake immediate legislate for judicial reforms.

Sources say legislation is on the cards on the right to appeal against suo motu notices.

Following the proposed legislation, the chief justice of Pakistan will not be able to exercise the power of suo motu notice alone.

A proposal is being considered to authorize the full court to use the power of suo motu.

Another proposal under consideration is altering the method to form the Supreme Court benches, the sources said.

The authorities say that if the president returns the bill, it will be taken up in a joint session.

Meanwhile, the sources say the National Assembly is set to pass important legislation today.

The assembly session that started earlier in the day will resume after Iftar.

The proposed legislation will be approved by the federal cabinet before being presented in the Lower House. For this, a meeting of the federal cabinet is under way.

The sources said Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar is drafting the bill, which will be finalized by the cabinet.

Federal govt’s legal team mobilized

On the other hand, the federal government has joined heads to review the Supreme Court proceedings in the provincial elections case.

The government’s legal team met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Kamran Murtaza.

The legal team briefed the meeting on the SC hearing.

Earlier, the government’s legal team consulted various constitutional and legal experts on the matter.

AGP Mansoor Usman Awan and Barrister Akram Sheikh met Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar in this regard.

The law minister floated proposals on important legislation related to the powers of the Supreme Court.

Barrister Kamran Murtaza also participated in the meeting, where the AGP briefed the gathering on the day’s hearing in the apex court.