Cabinet greenlights bill on right to appeal against suo motu notice

After the matter of elections to two provincial assemblies landed in the Supreme Court through a suo motu notice, and it ordered the election commission to hold the exercise within 90 days, the government decided to undertake immediate legislation for judicial reforms.

On Tuesday evening, a draft of the proposed legislation was approved by a meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, before being presented in the Lower House.

Sources said Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar drafted the bill, which has been finalized by the cabinet that is meeting for a special session in the Parliament House.

The bill is now set to be presented in the National Assembly. The assembly will then send the proposed bill to its Standing Committee on Law and Justice today.

A meeting of the standing committee will be held tomorrow morning, the sources said, adding the committee meeting will be chaired by Mahmood Bashir Virk.

The standing committee will approve the bill and submit a report to the House, which will then give it the final approval the same day.

The proposed bill will then be tabled in the Senate on Thursday for approval.

The law minister suggested limiting the absolute powers of the Supreme Court.

Under the bill, three senior most judges will have the right to appeal against the suo motu notice within 30 days.

The draft bill states that the appeal can be fixed for hearing in 14 days. Under the bill, three senior-most judges will look into the issue of suo motu notice.

The Supreme Court benches will be constituted by a committee consisting of the chief justice and two senior-most judges, the draft states.

The three-member committee will make a majority decision. The issue of taking suo motu notice will be referred to a three-member committee for a review.

If the committee declares it an issue of fundamental rights, a three-member bench will hear the matter. The three-member bench may also include members of the committee that review the suo motu notice.

Under the proposed amendment, the right of appeal has been allowed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The aggrieved party will be able to file an appeal within 30 days. In the revision petitions, the petitioner has been empowered to engage a counsel of their choice.

Under Article 188, the parties will be able to appoint lawyers of their choice.

Requests for expedited hearings will be fixed for hearing within 14 days, the proposal suggests.

The amendment bill will take precedence over court decisions or other laws.

Once the bill is approved, no decision of the higher courts or any other law shall affect it.

The cabinet members reiterated their commitment to the strength and supremacy of parliament.

Earlier, sources said legislation was on the cards on the right to appeal against suo motu notices.

Under the proposed legislation, the chief justice of Pakistan will not be able to exercise the power of suo motu notice alone.

The proposal considered authorizing the full court to use the power of suo motu.

Another proposal suggested altering the method of forming the Supreme Court benches, the sources said.

The authorities say that if the president returns the bill, it will be taken up in a joint session.

Meanwhile, the sources said the National Assembly is set to pass important legislation today.

The assembly session that started earlier in the day will resume after Iftar.

Federal govt’s legal team mobilized

The federal government had earlier joined heads to review the Supreme Court proceedings in the case of elections in Punjab and KP.

The government’s legal team met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Kamran Murtaza.

The legal team briefed the meeting on the SC hearing.

The government’s legal team also consulted various constitutional and legal experts on the matter.

AGP Mansoor Usman Awan and Barrister Akram Sheikh met Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar in this regard.

The law minister floated proposals on important legislation related to the powers of the Supreme Court.

Barrister Kamran Murtaza also participated in the meeting, where the AGP briefed the gathering on the day’s hearing in the apex court.