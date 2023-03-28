Gold gets a boost after two-day slip

Following a two-day slide, the price of gold started rising on Tuesday, and got a boost of Rs1,000 per tola.

According to the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of a tola of 24-karat gold went up to Rs205,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs8,57 to Rs176,268.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by $7 to $1,957.

The price of silver per tola remained Rs2,250, while 10 grams of 24-karat silver remained was stable at Rs1,929. The international price of silver was at Rs23.14.