Minister says Pakistanis flying abroad due to govt policies, not economic woes

In a surprising revelation, the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Natural Resources, Sajid Turi, has declared that the reason for Pakistani youth flocking abroad is not due to the country’s bad economic conditions, but rather the government’s outstanding policies.

While speaking to the media in Islamabad, Turi announced that a staggering 654,000 people have been sent abroad in the last eight months alone.

He added that around 27,000 passports of overseas Pakistanis were being renewed.

The minister expressed his dismay at the lackluster efforts of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in apprehending human traffickers.

He claimed that their actions against the traffickers were woefully deficient while adding that Afghan agents were involved in the nefarious business.

In an effort to rectify this problem, Turi announced that his ministry was making agreements with Japan and Australia to allow unemployed youth to go abroad legally.