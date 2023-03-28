MQM-P ‘rejects’, JI shows concern over Karachi census

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has rejected the ongoing census process, while the Jamaat-e-Islami has also cast doubts over the possible results.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar alleged that there was a plan to show the population of Karachi as 20 million. He maintained that the census conducted by the provincial government employees is unacceptable.

“All the fears of the MQM are proving correct,” Sattar claimed, and further alleged that the census was designed to show exaggerated population of rural Sindh.

JI concerns

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded access for all political parties to the census data.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy this time too to not show the real population of Karachi.

He commented that the government will definitely increase the Karachi population by 5-7% proportionally and if the city’s population is counted correctly, the Sindh Assembly ratio will also change.

PPP stance on census

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah complained that the PPP had invited the MQM-P to the all-party conference on the census, but the latter had refused to participate.