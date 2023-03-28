Haris Rauf becomes honorary DSP of Islamabad police

Islamabad Capital Territory Police have appointed Pakistan speedster, Haris Rauf, as their honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

A ceremony was held by ICT in Islamabad, in which the pacer was formally dressed in police uniform and the honorary rank was given by IG Islamabad Police, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

Rauf expressed his emotions after being appointed the goodwill ambassador of ICT police on Twitter.

He wrote, “I’m truly honored to be appointed as a goodwill ambassador of ICT police and an even greater honor to be able to wear this uniform as our heroes who lay their lives in the line of duty.”