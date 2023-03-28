PM Shehbaz criticizes judiciary for lenience to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for the country’s economic crisis, terrorism, breaking the constitution, and IMF deal in his speech during joint session of the Parliament.

Despite these allegations, Sharif criticized the judiciary for not taking strict action against him and granting him bail.

Sharif went on to state that the Pakistani constitution, which is now 50 years old, was designed to divide power between institutions and set a red line that no one could cross. However, he added that the powers of the current legislature and judiciary were being disregarded, and the constitution was being mocked.

Sharif referred to Imran Khan as “Ladla” and claimed that he repeatedly avoided court appearances, and despite receiving numerous notices, he was granted extensions in the dark.

He also criticized Imran Khan for making fun of the judiciary and making inappropriate remarks about a female judge, which went unnoticed.

On the other hand, he also spoke out about the appointment of the new army chief.

He emphasized that the decision to appoint General Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff and General Sahir as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs was made on 100% merit with full consultation with his cabinet.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, the army chief was a professional who had achieved great success throughout his career, even earning the prestigious sword of honor. Despite being a Hafiz-e-Quran, he has proven himself to be a capable and accomplished leader.

Sharif also expressed his disappointment with the language used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) trolls in London against the leadership of Pakistan’s armed forces. He claimed that such barbaric language could never have been imagined in 75 years and that it was unacceptable to attack Pakistan in this way.

Sharif concluded by stating that such behavior was unacceptable, and action must be taken to uphold the constitution and its principles.