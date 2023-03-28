Pakistan committed to bolster ties with US for regional peace, stability

The Foreign Office on Tuesday said Pakistan remained committed to further solidifying its relationship with the United States for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Responding to media queries regarding the invitation by the US to attend the Second Summit for Democracy, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan has not been part of the Summit process, which commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments.

“The Summit process is now at an advanced stage and therefore, Pakistan would engage bilaterally with the United States and co-hosts of the Summit to promote and strengthen democratic principles and values and work towards advancing human rights and the fight against corruption,” Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said.

She said, “We are thankful to the United States and the co-host countries for inviting Pakistan to attend the Second Summit for Democracy being held on 29-30 March 2023.”

“As a vibrant democracy, the people of Pakistan are deeply committed to democratic values, and generations of Pakistanis time after time have upheld their faith in democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms,” she said.

“We value our friendship with the United States. Under this Biden Administration, this relationship has widened and expanded substantially,” she said.

The FO spokesperson said this month, the nation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Constitution which is the fountain of a democratic polity in Pakistan.