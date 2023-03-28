Sindh governor seeks reformation of goth committee

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has voiced his objection to the committee established by the PPP-led Sindh government for the regularization of goths.

In a letter addressed to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he suggested that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and non-government organizations (NGOs) of the province should be included in the committee.

He further emphasized the need to prevent any form of corruption related to land acquisition, noting that leaders of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari, have always been against such malpractices.

He suggested that the existing committee should be dissolved and a new committee should be formed with the involvement of all stakeholders to ensure transparency.