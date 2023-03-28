Nashville school shooting: Former student kills six, including three kids

A 28-year-old former student has fatally shot three children and three adult staffers at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The heavily armed woman, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, had detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the school building, and conducted surveillance before carrying out the attack.

Police chief John Drake told reporters that the gunman left behind a “manifesto” and other writings that investigators are examining.

The suspect, reportedly a transgender, drove to the school in a Honda Fit and used a gun to gain entry by shattering glass panes on the front doors.

Initially, Hale took rounds on the first floor and then proceeded to the second floor of the building.

Upon the arrival of the police cars, Audrey shot at them from the second floor and hit one of the cars’ windshields. This caused broken glass to injure one of the officers.

The police immediately entered the building and fatally shot the suspect.

Video released by Nashville police shows the person wandering the school’s deserted corridors.

In the CCTV footage, Hale is wearing what looks to be a protective vest and carrying three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

The recent shooting adds to the ongoing pattern of lethal mass shootings with firearms, which have sadly become a common occurrence in the US, even affecting most cherished institutions.

Following the incident, the US President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart,” Biden said at the White House.

“I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban”.