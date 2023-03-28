Levis to use AI models for ‘better user experience’

Levi’s is looking to revolutionize the way customers shop with their clothing by testing artificial intelligence (AI) generated clothing models later this year.

The denim company has joined forces with Lalaland.ai, a digital fashion studio that creates realistic AI-generated fashion models, in an effort to make online shopping more inclusive and diverse.

Using AI-generated models as an alternative to the traditional single-model format could be beneficial for customers who feel frustrated when clothing items don’t look like them.

The AI-generated models will be able to span a range of body types, ages, sizes, and skin tones, making the online shopping experience more personalized for everyone.

However, the announcement has raised some questions. Levi’s hasn’t announced which platforms the AI models will be available on or if the models themselves will be user-customizable.

The company also claims this will be more “sustainable” but hasn’t gone into detail as to how.

Additionally, there are concerns about how many real models could be impacted by the experiment. Levi’s has said that it doesn’t see AI-generated models as “a sole solution” to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion and that it isn’t looking to replace real models with the technology — instead claiming the AI-generated models will “supplement human models” to create a more “personal” shopping experience for its customers.

However, the clothing brand has been trying to slash operating costs and save money in recent years, laying off 800 employees in 2022 and 700 roles in 2020.