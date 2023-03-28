Karachi LG polls: JI request approved for recounting of votes

The Islamabad High Court has granted a stay on the implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) orders for a recount in six union councils of Karachi following a petition by Jamaat-e-Islami.

The petitioner, Raja Arif Sultan, challenged the ECP’s decision on March 22 and argued that a recount is to be held today in six union councils. If the count is done today, the petition will become ineffective.

Advocates Qaiser Imam and Hasan Javed Shorosh appeared on behalf of the petitioner during the hearing.

The court issued a pre-admission notice to the commission for March 29 and questioned whether the petition should be heard in the Sindh High Court instead.

Arguments on the admissibility of the petition will also be heard on March 29.