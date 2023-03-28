Met office predicts another spell of rains

Pakistan is expected to experience rainy weather for the next four days, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The country is set to experience heavy rains, hailstorms, and snowfall in the mountainous regions from today (March 28), which is expected to continue for the next few days.

The PMD has predicted more rain and thunderstorm with occasional gaps in different parts of from Match 28 to 31, which is expected to provide much-needed relief – as the regions faced severe temperature for the past few days.

The Met office has warned that strong winds and thundershowers are expected in Hyderabad and Karachi, while in Balochistan Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, and Sibi are likely to witness strong winds and thundershowers.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience floods in the rivers of Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, and Bajaur.

The Met department has also expressed concern that landslides may occur in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Gilat. People living in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and stay away from landslide-prone areas.

It will also help alleviate the high temperatures that have been affecting various parts of the country.